In a recent update from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the speculative net positions on aluminium have seen a marginal increase. According to data as of June 14, 2024, the net positions have risen to 1.1K, up from the previous measure of 1.0K.This slight uptick in speculative net positions indicates a cautiously optimistic outlook among traders concerning aluminium. The increase, though modest, suggests that market participants may be anticipating stable or potentially improving conditions in the aluminium sector in the near future.Analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming economic indicators and shifts in related markets to gauge whether this trend will continue or if we might see a correction in speculative positions. The next CFTC update will likely provide further insights into market dynamics and investor sentiment regarding aluminium.