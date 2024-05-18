The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released its latest data on aluminium speculative net positions, showing that the figures have remained unchanged at 1.3K. This consistency follows the previous release which also recorded speculative net positions at the same level. The data, updated on 17 May 2024, underlines a steadiness in market sentiment regarding aluminium futures.Despite the recent volatility in metals markets and economic uncertainties, this steady positioning indicates that traders may be taking a cautious approach, neither increasing nor decreasing their speculative holdings in aluminium. The consistency in the net positions suggests that market participants are potentially awaiting more definitive indicators or economic developments before making any significant moves.Industry analysts are watching closely to see if this trend will continue or if external factors, such as global supply chain fluctuations or macroeconomic shifts, will prompt a change in speculative behavior in the near future. For now, the 1.3K speculative net positions in aluminium remain a point of stability amidst a backdrop of market uncertainty.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com