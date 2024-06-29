On June 28, 2024, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) updated its data, revealing a significant rise in aluminium speculative net positions. The latest figures show an increase from the prior value of 1.6K to 2.3K, indicating heightened speculative activity in the aluminium market.This uptick reflects growing investor interest and speculation in aluminium futures, driven by various economic factors and market dynamics. The increase of 700 positions suggests traders are increasingly bullish on the metal, possibly anticipating future price hikes or leveraging aluminium’s role in diversified portfolios.Market analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the broader implications for both the aluminium market and its related sectors. This surge underscores the importance of remaining vigilant in the ever-fluctuating commodities landscape. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to track these significant economic indicators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com