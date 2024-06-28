The latest data on CAD speculative net positions from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows a notable improvement. According to the update on June 28, 2024, the net positions have narrowed to -122.4K from the previous -147.9K.This data indicates a shift in traders’ sentiment towards the Canadian dollar. The decrease in net short positions suggests that speculators are becoming less bearish on CAD compared to the previous metric.Currency markets and investors will be closely watching future movements, as these net positions can be a strong indicator of the market’s sentiment and potential shifts in the underlying economic conditions affecting the Canadian dollar. Analysts may interpret this data as a sign of strengthening economic factors or changing expectations regarding Canada’s monetary policy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com