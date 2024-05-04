The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a minor dip in Copper speculative net positions in the United States. The previous indicator stood at 58.4K and has now decreased to 58.1K, reflecting a slight decline in market sentiment towards Copper futures.This adjustment was revealed as of May 3, 2024, showcasing the most recent trends in speculative positioning among traders in the US market. While the drop is marginal, it signifies a shift in investors’ outlook on Copper, potentially influenced by various economic factors and market developments.Market analysts will be closely monitoring these changes in net positions to gauge the evolving market sentiment and its potential impact on Copper prices in the coming days.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com