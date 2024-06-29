On June 28, 2024, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released its latest data on corn speculative net positions, revealing a sharp decline. The current indicator has plummeted to -169.8K from the previous figure of -76.7K.This significant drop in speculative net positions indicates a stark shift in market sentiment towards corn. Traders might be responding to a variety of factors including weather patterns, global market demand, or changes in agricultural policies. The drastic change underscores the volatility and uncertainty that are currently influencing the corn market.Market analysts are closely monitoring these trends, as such movements can have far-reaching implications for pricing, futures contracts, and overall market stability. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders await further updates and analyses to gauge the future trajectory of corn prices and adjust their strategies accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com