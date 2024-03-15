In the latest update from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the speculative net positions for corn in the United States have shown improvement, decreasing to -189K compared to the previous indicator of -230.9K. The data was last updated on 15 March 2024, although specific dates for when the events occurred were not provided.Speculative net positions provide insight into the market sentiment of traders regarding a particular commodity, in this case, corn. The decrease in net positions suggests that traders are less bearish on corn in the market. This improvement could indicate changing perceptions or expectations about corn prices among market participants.As global economic conditions continue to shift and impact commodity markets, keeping a close eye on speculative positions can offer valuable information for investors and analysts looking to understand market trends and make informed decisions regarding their investments in corn and related industries.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com