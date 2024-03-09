The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that speculative net positions for corn in the United States have reached -232.6K. This indicates a significant bearish sentiment among traders in the corn market. The data, updated as of 8th March 2024, reflects a stance where the number of short positions exceeds long positions by a considerable margin.Such a negative net position suggests that market participants are heavily betting on a decline in corn prices. Factors such as global supply dynamics, weather conditions, and trade policies could be contributing to this outlook. Traders and investors will closely monitor how these speculative positions evolve in the coming weeks to gauge the future direction of corn prices in the commodities market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com