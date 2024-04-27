In the latest update from the United States, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported a positive shift in corn speculative net positions. As of April 26, 2024, the previous indicator had reached -204.9K but has now improved to -160.2K. This indicates a decrease in the overall bearish sentiment surrounding corn futures trading in the US market.Speculative net positions play a crucial role in understanding market sentiment and can impact future price movements. The recent improvement in the corn speculative net positions suggests a potential shift towards a more optimistic outlook among traders. Market participants will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the potential impact on corn prices and market dynamics in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com