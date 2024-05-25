The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has released its latest data on speculative net positions in the crude oil market, showing a significant increase. As of May 24, 2024, speculative net positions have reached 219.3K, up from the previous level of 203.0K.This increase indicates a growing bullish sentiment among traders in the crude oil market. The rise in net positions might reflect expectations of tighter oil supplies or stronger demand, factors that could drive future prices higher. Analysts will be closely watching how these speculative activities align with broader market trends and economic indicators in the coming months.The sustained interest and uptick in these positions highlight the ongoing volatility and uncertainty in energy markets, influenced by geopolitical developments and shifts in global economic conditions. For market participants, understanding these speculative trends is crucial for making informed investment decisions in the oil sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com