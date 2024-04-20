The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that speculative net positions for crude oil in the United States have decreased slightly. The previous indicator was reported at 297.1K and has now dropped to 290.5K. This indicates a slight decrease in bullish sentiment towards crude oil among speculators in the country.Although no specific dates have been provided for when these changes occurred, the most recent data update from the CFTC is dated 19th April 2024. The fluctuations in speculative net positions for crude oil can provide insights into market sentiment and future price movements. Investors and analysts often monitor these figures closely to gauge the overall market outlook and potential price trends for crude oil in the near term.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com