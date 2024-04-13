The latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a significant increase in copper speculative net positions. The most recent indicator has surged to 42.7K, doubling from the previous reading of 20.3K. This data, last updated on 12 April 2024, suggests a growing bullish sentiment towards copper among speculators in the market.Copper is a key industrial metal widely used in construction, manufacturing, and electrical applications, making it a crucial commodity to monitor for insights into economic activity and investor sentiment. The notable rise in speculative net positions indicates a heightened optimism among traders regarding the prospects of copper prices in the near term.As investors continue to assess global economic conditions and supply chain disruptions, the latest CFTC report on copper speculative net positions provides valuable information on market dynamics and sentiment, shedding light on the evolving trends in the industrial metals sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com