According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the Japanese Yen (JPY) have decreased to -165.6K. This figure indicates a decline from the previous reading of -162.2K. The data was last updated on 19 April 2024, with no specific dates provided for when the previous or current events occurred.Speculative net positions reflect the difference between the number of long and short positions taken on a particular currency by speculators. A decrease in net positions suggests that traders have become more bearish on the JPY. This development could be influenced by various factors such as economic data, geopolitical events, and market sentiment.Investors and analysts closely monitor CFTC data to gauge market sentiment and potential price movements. The recent decline in JPY speculative net positions may signal a shift in trader sentiment towards the currency, highlighting the importance of staying informed about market dynamics to make well-informed investment decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com