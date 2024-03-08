According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions in the Japanese Yen (JPY) have shown a decline. The previous indicator stood at -132.7K and has now dropped to -118.8K. This data, updated on 8th March 2024, indicates a shift in sentiment towards the JPY among speculators.The decrease in speculative net positions could suggest a weakening confidence in the JPY as traders may be less inclined to bet on its appreciation. It is essential to monitor how this trend evolves in the coming days as it could impact the currency’s value in the forex market. Traders and investors will closely watch for any further changes in speculative positions to gauge market sentiment towards the Japanese Yen.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com