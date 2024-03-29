According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions on the Australian dollar (AUD) have decreased. The most recent indicator shows that speculative net positions reached -105.5K, down from the previous reading of -107.5K.The CFTC releases reports on speculative positions in various currencies, providing insight into market sentiment and trader positioning. The decrease in AUD speculative net positions suggests a potential shift in market sentiment towards the Australian currency.Investors and analysts closely monitor these reports to gauge market expectations and sentiment. The data was last updated on 29 March 2024, and future market movements may be influenced by changes in speculative positions on the AUD based on this latest CFTC information.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com