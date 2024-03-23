The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data reveals a decrease in speculative net positions for corn in the United States. As of the latest update on March 22, 2024, the indicator has dropped to -175.5K from the previous -189K, indicating a reduction in speculative bets on the commodity.Investors closely monitor CFTC data to gauge market sentiment and potential price movements. The decline in speculative net positions for corn suggests a shift in sentiment among traders, potentially influenced by factors such as supply dynamics, weather conditions, and global economic trends.Market participants will be keeping a close eye on future CFTC reports to assess how speculative positions evolve and to anticipate potential price fluctuations in the corn market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com