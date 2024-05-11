According to recent data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the latest report indicates a decrease in speculative net positions for crude oil in the United States. The previous indicator stood at 265.5K and the most recent data shows a decline to 215.4K. The figures, updated as of May 10, 2024, suggest a shift in sentiment among traders and investors in the oil market.The drop in speculative net positions could indicate a more cautious approach or decreased optimism towards crude oil prices among market participants. This data is closely monitored by analysts and investors as it provides insights into the market sentiment and potential price movements. As global economic conditions evolve, fluctuations in speculative positions for commodities like crude oil can impact trading strategies and overall market dynamics. Investors will be closely watching for further developments and how these shifts may influence oil prices in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com