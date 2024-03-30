According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the British Pound (GBP) have declined to 35.2K. This represents a decrease from the previous indicator, which had reached 53.2K. The information was last updated on 29 March 2024, although specific dates for when these changes occurred were not provided.Speculative net positions are closely watched by investors and analysts as they can indicate market sentiment and potential future trends in currency prices. The decrease in GBP speculative net positions suggests that traders may be less bullish on the British Pound in the near term.Market participants will continue to monitor CFTC data releases and other economic indicators closely for insight into the evolving market dynamics surrounding the British Pound and other currencies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com