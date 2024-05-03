The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a decrease in speculative net positions for the Japanese Yen (JPY) in Japan. The previous indicator, which was at -179.9K, has now dropped to -168.4K. This data, updated on 03 May 2024, indicates a shift in market sentiment towards the JPY among traders and investors.The CFTC’s release of this information provides valuable insights into the speculative positions taken on the JPY in the financial markets. A decrease in net positions suggests a potential change in market dynamics and investor expectations regarding the currency. Traders and other market participants will be closely monitoring these developments as they make trading decisions and assess potential risks in the forex market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com