The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a notable decrease in speculative net positions for the Japanese Yen (JPY). According to the report updated on May 10, 2024, the previous indicator had stopped at -168.4K and the current indicator has now reached -134.9K. This shift indicates a reduction in speculative bets on the JPY, potentially reflecting changing market sentiment and trader outlook on the currency. Investors and analysts will closely monitor these developments to assess the potential impact on the forex market and broader economic trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com