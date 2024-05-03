According to recent data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the Mexican Peso (MXN) have decreased. The previous indicator stood at 123.7K and has now dropped to 119.0K. The data was last updated on 03 May 2024.This change in speculative net positions could indicate shifting sentiments among investors regarding the Mexican Peso. Traders closely monitor such data to gauge market sentiment and potential future movements in currency exchange rates. As Mexico’s economy continues to navigate various global and domestic challenges, fluctuations in speculative net positions could signal evolving perceptions of the country’s economic outlook.Observers will be keeping a close eye on how these changes in speculative net positions may impact the MXN moving forward and how investors may adjust their strategies in response to this new data.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com