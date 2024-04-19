According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) have decreased. The previous indicator recorded a net position of -13.5K, which has now dropped to -11.7K. This indicates a decrease in speculative bets on the currency.Investors and analysts closely monitor CFTC data to gauge market sentiment and potential currency movements. The updated information, as of 19 April 2024, provides valuable insights into the positioning of market participants regarding the NZD.As global economic conditions continue to evolve, shifts in speculative positions can impact the value of currencies. Traders will be watching closely to see how this updated data may influence trading strategies and market dynamics in the near term.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com