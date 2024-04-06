The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a notable decrease in speculative net positions for the S&P 500. As of the most recent update on April 5, 2024, the indicator dropped to -78.1K from its previous position of -169.4K.Speculative net positions are a key metric that investors often monitor closely as they provide insights into market sentiment and potential trends. The decline in speculative net positions for the S&P 500 could indicate a shift in investor sentiment towards the index.Market analysts and investors will be keeping a close eye on future CFTC reports to track any further changes in speculative net positions for the S&P 500 and assess the potential impact on the broader market. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com