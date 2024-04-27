According to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data, speculative net positions for the Japanese Yen (JPY) have continued to decrease. As of the most recent update on April 26, 2024, the indicator dropped from -165.6K to -179.9K. This decline suggests that market sentiment towards the JPY remains bearish, with traders holding more short positions than long positions.Investors closely monitor CFTC data on speculative net positions as it provides insights into market sentiment and potential future price movements. The continued decrease in JPY speculative net positions indicates a lack of confidence in the currency, which could impact its value in the forex market. Traders will be keeping a close eye on upcoming economic data releases and geopolitical events to gauge the future direction of the JPY.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com