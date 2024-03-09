The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a notable increase in GBP speculative net positions for the United Kingdom. The previous indicator stood at 46.4K before the current update showed a rise to 58.4K. This significant uptick suggests a growing bullish sentiment towards the British pound among speculators.The data, last updated on 08 March 2024, provides valuable insights into market sentiment and the potential direction of the GBP in the near term. Traders and investors closely monitor such indicators to gauge market expectations and assess potential risks and opportunities in the currency markets. As the UK economy navigates through various challenges and uncertainties, including Brexit-related developments and global economic trends, fluctuations in speculative positions can offer valuable clues about investor sentiment and market dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com