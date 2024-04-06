The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that speculative net positions for the Australian Dollar (AUD) have shown improvement. The previous indicator came in at -105.5K and has since improved to -102.7K. This indicates a slight decrease in bearish sentiment towards the AUD among speculators.The data, last updated on April 5, 2024, suggests that there may be a shift in market sentiment towards the Australian currency. Traders and investors will be closely monitoring future CFTC reports to gauge whether this trend continues and if there are any significant changes in speculative positions. The AUD’s performance in the coming weeks may be influenced by these shifts in market sentiment, highlighting the importance of staying informed about CFTC data for traders looking to navigate the forex market effectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com