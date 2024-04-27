According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions in Aluminium in the United States have experienced a notable increase. The previous indicator was reported at 1.0K and has now risen to 1.3K as of 26 April 2024. This uptick indicates a growing interest in Aluminium among speculative traders in the country.Speculative net positions are closely monitored by investors and analysts as they provide insights into market sentiment and potential price movements. With the current indicator showing a higher position than the previous one, it suggests that market participants are becoming more bullish on Aluminium in the United States. Traders will be closely watching future developments to gauge the impact of these changing speculative positions on the Aluminium market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com