According to recent data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for aluminium in the United States have shown a slight increase. The previous indicator stood at 1.3K and has now risen to 1.4K as of May 3, 2024.This shift indicates a growing sentiment among investors towards aluminium in the US market. Speculative net positions can provide insights into market trends and investor attitudes towards a particular commodity, offering valuable information for traders and analysts.The increase in aluminium speculative net positions suggests a potential bullish outlook on the metal in the US, highlighting the importance of monitoring such indicators for those involved in the commodities market.