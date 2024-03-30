The latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a notable increase in aluminium speculative net positions in the United States. The previous indicator had stopped at 2.5K, and the most recent figure shows a rise to 3.3K. This represents a significant uptick in speculative positioning in the aluminium market.Investors and market analysts are closely monitoring these developments as they can provide insights into market sentiment and potential price movements. With the data being updated on 29 March 2024, market participants will be analyzing the implications of this increase in speculative net positions on the aluminium market in the coming days.The CFTC data on aluminium speculative net positions serves as a crucial tool for market participants to gauge the positioning of investors in the market and provides valuable information for making informed trading decisions in the commodities sector. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, these indicators can offer valuable insights into the dynamics of the aluminium market in the US and beyond.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com