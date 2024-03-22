The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a surge in bearish sentiment towards the Japanese Yen (JPY). Speculative net positions on the JPY have increased to -116K, up from the previous figure of -102.3K. This significant rise in negative sentiment suggests that traders are increasingly betting against the JPY in the foreign exchange market.Investors closely follow CFTC data on speculative positions to gauge market sentiment and potential price trends. The most recent update on 22 March 2024 indicates a growing pessimism towards the JPY among traders. The higher negative net positions could indicate a weakening outlook for the Japanese currency as market participants anticipate further declines in its value. This shift in sentiment may impact currency exchange rates and could lead to increased volatility in JPY trading pairs in the coming days.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com