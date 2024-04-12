According to data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on April 12, 2024, speculative net positions for natural gas in the United States have shown a notable increase in bearish sentiment. The most recent data reveals that the indicator has reached -127.9K, marking a decrease from the previous reading of -118.7K.This shift suggests that market participants are increasingly taking on more positions that benefit from a decline in natural gas prices. The data provides insights into the sentiment and positioning of investors in the commodities market, offering valuable information for traders and analysts looking to gauge market trends and potential price movements in natural gas futures. As investors navigate the dynamics of the energy market, monitoring CFTC data can provide valuable signals for decision-making and risk management strategies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com