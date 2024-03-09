According to recent data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions in crude oil in the United States have seen an increase. The previous indicator was reported at 224.8K and the most recent data shows that the indicator has risen to 238.5K. This uptick in speculative net positions indicates that market participants are becoming more bullish on the future price of crude oil.The CFTC regularly releases data on speculative activity in the futures market, providing insights into investor sentiment and positioning. The latest update on crude oil net positions suggests a growing confidence in the commodity’s potential for price appreciation. Traders and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the trajectory of oil prices amidst global economic shifts and geopolitical events. The data was last updated on 08 March 2024, offering a snapshot of the market sentiment at that point in time.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com