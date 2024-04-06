According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions in crude oil in the United States have increased. The previous indicator stood at 278,000 contracts, and the most recent data shows a rise to 300,900 contracts. This change indicates a significant uptick in market sentiment towards crude oil in the US.Investors and analysts closely monitor CFTC reports to gauge market trends and sentiment. The update on April 5, 2024, provides valuable insight into the evolving landscape of the energy market. Changes in speculative net positions can impact oil prices and signal potential shifts in supply and demand dynamics. As traders assess this new information, they may adjust their strategies in response to the shifting market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com