The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a significant shift in speculative net positions for the Japanese Yen (JPY). The previous indicator had previously stood at -129.1K but has now dropped further to reach -143.2K. This indicates a bearish sentiment towards the JPY among market speculators.The CFTC data, last updated on 5th April 2024, suggests that investors are increasingly betting against the JPY in the foreseeable future. This could be influenced by various factors such as economic projections, geopolitical tensions, or market sentiment. Traders and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the potential impact on the currency's value and the broader financial markets.