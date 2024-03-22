According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the Mexican Peso (MXN) have increased significantly. The previous indicator had reached 104.3K before stopping, while the most recent data shows that the speculative net positions have surged to 128.7K. This indicates a growing interest and confidence in the Mexican Peso among investors.The data was last updated on 22 March 2024, showing that this increase in speculative net positions is a recent development in the market. The rising numbers suggest that investors are bullish on the Mexican Peso, possibly due to positive economic indicators or market sentiment towards Mexico. As the global economy continues to evolve, monitoring these speculative positions can provide insights into how traders view different currencies and their expectations for future market movements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com