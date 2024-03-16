According to the latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the Nasdaq 100 have increased to 1.4K. This marks a significant rise from the previous recorded figure of 0.6K. The data, updated on 15 March 2024, indicates a notable shift in market sentiment towards the tech-heavy index.Investors closely monitor speculative net positions as they provide insights into market expectations and sentiment. The increase in speculative net positions for the Nasdaq 100 suggests growing optimism among traders regarding the index’s performance. As markets continue to react to economic developments and geopolitical events, such data plays a crucial role in understanding investor behavior and potential market movements.The updated CFTC data underscores the dynamic nature of financial markets and highlights the importance of staying informed about shifts in investor sentiment to make informed investment decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com