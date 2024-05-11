According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for corn in the United States have seen a significant decrease. The previous indicator, which stood at -143.4K, has now dropped to -31.4K as of May 10, 2024.This sharp decline in speculative net positions indicates a shift in market sentiment towards corn futures. Traders and investors seem to be adjusting their positions, possibly in response to changing market conditions or other external factors impacting the corn market.Market analysts will be closely watching how this development plays out in the coming weeks, as changes in speculative net positions can often influence future price movements and overall market volatility in the agricultural commodities sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com