The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) report reveals a decrease in speculative net positions for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to -7.5K. This marks a drop from the previous indicator of -6K. The data, which was updated on 5th April 2024, suggests that investors have increased their bearish positions on the NZD in the market.The CFTC’s Commitments of Traders report provides valuable insights into market sentiment and positioning among speculators. The decrease in speculative net positions for the NZD could indicate a lack of confidence in the currency’s strength or potential future performance. Traders and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the impact on the NZD’s exchange rate and overall market dynamics in the coming days.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com