The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates that speculative net positions in corn futures in the United States have increased to -181.3K. This represents a further decline from the previous indicator which stood at -178K.The CFTC data, last updated on 5th April 2024, suggests that investors and market participants are continuing to increase their bearish bets on corn futures. A negative net position in this context means that more investors are holding short positions, expecting the price of corn to fall in the future.This development may reflect ongoing concerns about factors such as supply chain disruptions, weather conditions, and global demand dynamics affecting the corn market. Traders will be closely monitoring these speculative positions to gauge market sentiment and potential price movements in the corn futures market in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com