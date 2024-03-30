Recent data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates that speculative net positions in crude oil have slightly increased in the United States. The latest figures show that net positions have reached 278,000 contracts, up from the previous indicator of 277,800. The data was last updated on 29 March 2024, but specific dates for when these changes occurred were not provided in the report.Speculative net positions are closely monitored in the oil market as they reflect the sentiment and expectations of traders regarding future price movements. This slight uptick in net positions suggests that market participants may be growing slightly more bullish on the outlook for crude oil prices in the US. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, fluctuations in net positions could indicate shifting market dynamics and investor behavior in the energy sector. Investors and analysts will be keenly watching future CFTC reports to gauge how sentiment in the crude oil market evolves in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com