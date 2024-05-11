The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a decline in gold speculative net positions in the United States. The previous indicator, which stood at 204.2K, has now dropped to 199.6K, signaling a decrease in bullish sentiment among investors. This change suggests that market participants are becoming less optimistic about the price of gold in the near future.The CFTC’s data, updated on May 10, 2024, provides valuable insights into the shifting dynamics of the gold market and can influence trading decisions among market participants. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the potential impact on gold prices and overall market sentiment in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com