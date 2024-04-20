The latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that gold speculative net positions have decreased slightly to 201.9K. This marks a marginal decline compared to the previous reporting period when the indicator stood at 202.4K. While the exact date of the previous and current events remains undisclosed, the most recent update was made on 19th April 2024.Gold speculative net positions are closely monitored by investors and analysts as they provide insights into market sentiment and potential price movements. A decrease in speculative net positions could indicate a less bullish outlook on gold prices among traders. As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, fluctuations in gold positions can offer valuable clues about investor confidence and risk appetite in the markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com