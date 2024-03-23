According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions on Gold in the United States have remained unchanged at 201.6K. The data, last updated on March 22, 2024, shows that there have been no significant shifts in market sentiment towards the precious metal.Speculative net positions are often closely monitored by investors and analysts as they provide insight into how market participants are positioning themselves, indicating their bullish or bearish outlook on Gold prices. The steady holding of positions suggests a level of stability in the market as traders continue to assess factors such as inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical tensions that could impact the price of Gold.As global economic uncertainties persist, the future direction of Gold prices will likely continue to be influenced by a complex interplay of various factors. Traders and investors will be closely watching for any changes in speculative net positions for further clues on market sentiment towards the precious metal.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com