The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that gold speculative net positions in the United States have decreased to 202.4K. This marks a decline from the previous reported figure of 207.2K. The most recent update on these positions was made on 12th April 2024. The shift in net positions indicates changes in market sentiment and investor behavior towards gold futures in the US. Traders and analysts will be closely watching these numbers to gauge market expectations and potential price movements in the precious metal. Investors are advised to stay informed about such data for informed decision-making in the gold commodity market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com