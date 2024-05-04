According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the speculative net positions for Gold in the United States have increased to 204.2K. This marks a rise from the previous figure of 202.9K, showing a positive sentiment towards the precious metal among investors. The data, last updated on 03 May 2024, indicates a growing interest in Gold as a potential safe-haven asset amidst economic uncertainties and inflation concerns. Investors closely monitor these positions as they provide insights into market sentiment and potential price movements in the Gold market. With the current indicator on the rise, it reflects growing confidence in Gold’s value as a hedging instrument in uncertain times.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com