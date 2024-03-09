The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that gold speculative net positions in the United States have remained stable at 141.6K. This figure indicates the difference between bullish and bearish positions taken by speculators in the gold market.The most recent update, dating back to March 8, 2024, shows that there has been no significant change since the previous indicator reading. Gold speculators seem to be holding their positions steady amidst market fluctuations and geopolitical uncertainties. Investors and analysts will continue to monitor these net positions for any potential shifts that could signal changes in market sentiment towards gold.With gold being a traditional safe-haven asset, any developments in the global economy or financial markets could impact speculators’ positions and, consequently, the price of gold. As such, the CFTC’s data on gold speculative net positions serves as a valuable indicator for understanding market dynamics and investor sentiment in the precious metals market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com