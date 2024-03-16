According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on March 15, 2024, gold speculative net positions in the United States have increased to 201.6K. This marks a notable rise from the previous reported figure of 191.3K. The data provides insights into the sentiment and positioning of speculators in the gold market, indicating a growing bullish sentiment towards the precious metal.Gold is often seen as a safe-haven asset and a hedge against market uncertainties, geopolitical risks, and inflation. The uptick in speculative net positions suggests that investors are increasingly betting on higher gold prices in the future. This data can be closely monitored by traders and analysts to gauge market sentiment and potential price movements in the gold market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com