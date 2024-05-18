The latest data released on May 17, 2024, shows a notable increase in the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) gold speculative net positions, which have surged to 204.5K. This marks a considerable uptick from the previous figure of 199.6K.The rise in speculative net positions indicates a growing investor interest in gold as a viable asset class amid ongoing economic uncertainties. This increase reflects heightened market activity and optimism about gold’s performance, potentially driven by factors such as inflationary pressures, geopolitical concerns, or investor strategies seeking safe-haven assets.Market analysts are closely watching these trends, as movements in speculative positions can often foreshadow significant shifts in market sentiment and price movements for gold. Traders and investors alike will likely continue to monitor these figures within the broader context of global economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com