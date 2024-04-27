The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a slight uptick in gold speculative net positions in the United States. As of April 26, 2024, the previous indicator had stopped at 201.9K, while the most recent data shows a rise to 202.9K. This indicates a small increase in bullish sentiment towards gold among speculators in the country.Gold is often viewed as a safe-haven asset, particularly during times of uncertainty and market volatility. The uptick in speculative positions could suggest growing concerns among investors about global economic stability or inflation pressures. Investors will be closely monitoring future CFTC data releases to gauge the ongoing sentiment towards gold in the US and its potential impact on the precious metal’s price movements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com