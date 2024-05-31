The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reported an uptick in the speculative net positions for the Mexican peso (MXN), reaching 120.9K as of May 31, 2024. This represents a modest increase from the previous figure of 117.9K.The data, reflecting traders’ positions in the futures market, indicates a continued interest and confidence in the MXN. Speculative net positions are a key metric for gauging market sentiment and potential trends in currency trading, with higher numbers typically signifying bullish behavior.MXN’s slight rise in net positions may suggest expectations of currency appreciation or broader economic improvements in Mexico. Market analysts will watch these figures closely as they may hint at underlying economic trends or forthcoming shifts in monetary policy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com